HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 24, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: It’s monsoon in Delhi, and the city’s skyline is putting on a spectacular show. Following recent rainfall, air pollution levels have dropped significantly over the past few days, drastically improving visibility. The result is clear blue skies across several parts of the NCR, including this view from Noida. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), residents can expect cloudy skies over the next six days.(Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

What: Niladri Utsav 2026: Cultural Festival – Indian Classical Dance & Music Performances

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Where: Shri Jagannath Mandir (Opposite Gate No 1 of Thyagraj Stadium), Thyagraj Nagar

When: July 16 to 28

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

#StepUp

What: Nrutyaarpana – Devotion Through Odissi Dance

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 24

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Pehli Tareekh (Director: Richa Nanda) & Memories of a Kiss (Directors: Harsh Agarwal, Aditya Grover & Aakash Prabhakar)

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 24

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.allevents.in

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Toba Tek Singh by Saadat Hasan Manto (Director: Arjun Sahni)

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{{^usCountry}} Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When: July 24 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 24 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Music Appreciation Promotion | Asha Bhosle: Voice, Performance and Musical Legacy Ft. Shikha Jinghan (speaker) & Prof Ashwini Deshpande (chair) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Music Appreciation Promotion | Asha Bhosle: Voice, Performance and Musical Legacy Ft. Shikha Jinghan (speaker) & Prof Ashwini Deshpande (chair) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 24 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 24 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 6.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 6.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #CineCall {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #CineCall {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Third Week (Director: Jordi Torrent) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Third Week (Director: Jordi Torrent) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 24 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 24 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 6pm to 8.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 6pm to 8.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #ArtAttack {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #ArtAttack {{/usCountry}}

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What: Bearing Weight (with the lightness of being) – Artworks by Tyeb Mehta (Curator: Roobina Karode)

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

When: July 22 to 26

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Create, Scent, and Sooth – Soap Making

Where: Cafe Coffee Day, Hotel Chorus, B-49, Connaught Place

When: July 24

Timing: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Let Your Stories Meet Mine Ft. Nishant Tanwar

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: July 24

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

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Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Weaves of India Festival – Celebration of India's 116 Handwoven Heritage Weaves

Where: Central Cottage Industries Emporium, Jawahar Vyapar Bhawan, Janpath

When: July 24 to August 7

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

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