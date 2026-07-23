HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 24, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Friday, July 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#DelhiTalkies
What: Niladri Utsav 2026: Cultural Festival – Indian Classical Dance & Music Performances
Where: Shri Jagannath Mandir (Opposite Gate No 1 of Thyagraj Stadium), Thyagraj Nagar
When: July 16 to 28
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)
#StepUp
What: Nrutyaarpana – Devotion Through Odissi Dance
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 24
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Pehli Tareekh (Director: Richa Nanda) & Memories of a Kiss (Directors: Harsh Agarwal, Aditya Grover & Aakash Prabhakar)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 24
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.allevents.in
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Toba Tek Singh by Saadat Hasan Manto (Director: Arjun Sahni)
Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
When: July 24{{/usCountry}}
When: July 24{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk{{/usCountry}}
What: Music Appreciation Promotion | Asha Bhosle: Voice, Performance and Musical Legacy Ft. Shikha Jinghan (speaker) & Prof Ashwini Deshpande (chair){{/usCountry}}
What: Music Appreciation Promotion | Asha Bhosle: Voice, Performance and Musical Legacy Ft. Shikha Jinghan (speaker) & Prof Ashwini Deshpande (chair){{/usCountry}}
Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate{{/usCountry}}
Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate{{/usCountry}}
When: July 24{{/usCountry}}
When: July 24{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall{{/usCountry}}
What: Third Week (Director: Jordi Torrent){{/usCountry}}
What: Third Week (Director: Jordi Torrent){{/usCountry}}
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate{{/usCountry}}
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate{{/usCountry}}
When: July 24{{/usCountry}}
When: July 24{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6pm to 8.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6pm to 8.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack{{/usCountry}}
What: Bearing Weight (with the lightness of being) – Artworks by Tyeb Mehta (Curator: Roobina Karode)
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket
When: July 22 to 26
Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Create, Scent, and Sooth – Soap Making
Where: Cafe Coffee Day, Hotel Chorus, B-49, Connaught Place
When: July 24
Timing: 3pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Let Your Stories Meet Mine Ft. Nishant Tanwar
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: July 24
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Weaves of India Festival – Celebration of India's 116 Handwoven Heritage Weaves
Where: Central Cottage Industries Emporium, Jawahar Vyapar Bhawan, Janpath
When: July 24 to August 7
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
For more follow @htcity.delhijunction