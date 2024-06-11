HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 11

#ArtAttack What: Museum of Memories Catch It Live on June 11

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: June 9 to 22

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Book Discussion ft Panchkanya

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 11

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Summer Theatre Festival 2024 | Bayen

Where: Sammukh Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road

When: June 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Celebrating Spain's Iconic Film Directors | Lucia y el sexo

Where: India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: June 11

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Comedy Show ft Ashish Solanki

Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

When: June 11

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

