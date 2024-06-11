HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 11

#ArtAttack
What: Museum of Memories
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: June 9 to 22
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion ft Panchkanya
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 11
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Summer Theatre Festival 2024 | Bayen
Where: Sammukh Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road
When: June 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Celebrating Spain's Iconic Film Directors | Lucia y el sexo
Where: India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: June 11
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Comedy Show ft Ashish Solanki
Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram
When: June 11
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)