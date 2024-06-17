HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 17

#ArtAttack
What: Eminent Russian Artists
Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath
Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how
When: June 12 to 18
Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Harsh Barar Live
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram
When: June 17
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Xexh Nuhuwa Xadhu
Where: Sammukh Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), 1, Bhagwandas Road
When: June 17
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Full Cover Mondays ft Aashish & Manik
Where: Depot 48, M9, Greater Kailash II
When: June 17
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Hastshilp Night Bazaar
Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida
When: June 11 to 20
Timing: 4pm to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)