HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 17

#ArtAttack What: Eminent Russian Artists Catch It Live on June 17

Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath

When: June 12 to 18

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Harsh Barar Live

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: June 17

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Xexh Nuhuwa Xadhu

Where: Sammukh Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), 1, Bhagwandas Road

When: June 17

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Full Cover Mondays ft Aashish & Manik

Where: Depot 48, M9, Greater Kailash II

When: June 17

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Hastshilp Night Bazaar

Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida

When: June 11 to 20

Timing: 4pm to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

