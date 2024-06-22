HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 22

#Staged What: Sheila Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2024 | Tughlaq Catch It Live on June 22

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: June 22

Timing: 6.45pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Moments Delhi ft D-Unity

Where: Habibi, Gate No 8, Andaz Hotel, Aerocity

When: June 22

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)

#CineCall

What: Summer Sonata | Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird & The Rite of Spring

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: June 22

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Aankh Micholi

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: June 22

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Smaran | Tabla Recital ft Savani Talwalkar

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

