HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 3 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack

Gram it: On World Bicycle Day, today, a lensman spots a rider cycling under an overcast sky in the Millennium City. Lending a picturesque touch to the skies is the beautiful sunrise. (Photo: PTI )

What: When Objects Speak – Artworks of Anjaneyulu G and Vipul Rathod

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Where: Art Alive Gallery, S-221 Panchsheel Park

When: May 30 to July 3

Timing: 11am-7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

#LitTalk

What: Authorless Horizons: AI, Authorship, and the Emerging Creative Ecosystem

Where: Seminar Halls, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg

When: June 2 and 3

Timing: 10am to 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Art of Japanese Bento

Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village

When: June 3

Timing: 1.15pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Sufi Night ft. Usool

Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

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{{^usCountry}} When: June 3 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 3 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Timing: 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: www.bookmyshow.com {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: www.bookmyshow.com {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Hideout Originals Ft. Aashish Solanki, Swati Sachdeva & Rohit Singh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Hideout Originals Ft. Aashish Solanki, Swati Sachdeva & Rohit Singh {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 3 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 3 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 7pm & 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 7pm & 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: www.bookmyshow.com {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: www.bookmyshow.com {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

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