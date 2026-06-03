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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 3 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Wednesday, June 3 has some amazing events lined up. Those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture, must check out HTCity Delhi Junction's recommendations

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 12:01 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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#ArtAttack

Gram it: On World Bicycle Day, today, a lensman spots a rider cycling under an overcast sky in the Millennium City. Lending a picturesque touch to the skies is the beautiful sunrise. (Photo: PTI )

What: When Objects Speak – Artworks of Anjaneyulu G and Vipul Rathod

Where: Art Alive Gallery, S-221 Panchsheel Park

When: May 30 to July 3

Timing: 11am-7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

#LitTalk

What: Authorless Horizons: AI, Authorship, and the Emerging Creative Ecosystem

Where: Seminar Halls, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg

When: June 2 and 3

Timing: 10am to 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Art of Japanese Bento

Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village

When: June 3

Timing: 1.15pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Sufi Night ft. Usool

Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

 
htcity listing event delhi delhi ncr noida gurugram india international centre
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 3 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 3 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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