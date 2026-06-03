HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 3 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Wednesday, June 3 has some amazing events lined up. Those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture, must check out HTCity Delhi Junction's recommendations
#ArtAttack
What: When Objects Speak – Artworks of Anjaneyulu G and Vipul Rathod
Where: Art Alive Gallery, S-221 Panchsheel Park
When: May 30 to July 3
Timing: 11am-7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)
#LitTalk
What: Authorless Horizons: AI, Authorship, and the Emerging Creative Ecosystem
Where: Seminar Halls, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg
When: June 2 and 3
Timing: 10am to 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Art of Japanese Bento
Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village
When: June 3
Timing: 1.15pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Sufi Night ft. Usool
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida
When: June 3{{/usCountry}}
When: June 3{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 9pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 9pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
What: Hideout Originals Ft. Aashish Solanki, Swati Sachdeva & Rohit Singh{{/usCountry}}
What: Hideout Originals Ft. Aashish Solanki, Swati Sachdeva & Rohit Singh{{/usCountry}}
Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket{{/usCountry}}
Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket{{/usCountry}}
When: June 3{{/usCountry}}
When: June 3{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 7pm & 9pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 7pm & 9pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line){{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}