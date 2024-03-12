 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 12 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 12

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 12, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of March 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#CineCall

What: Habitat International Film Festival | Six Weeks

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 12

Timing: 2pm

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Make Open Mics Great Again ft Onkar Yadav

Where: Depot 49, 9, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II

When: March 12

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Inspace

Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: March 2 to 19

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Blues ft Zero Gravity Duo

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar

When: March 12

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Sahityotsav 2024

Where: Rabindra Bhavan, Sahitya Akademi, 35, Ferozeshah Road

When: March 11 to 16

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Violet Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

