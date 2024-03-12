HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 12
The day of March 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#CineCall
What: Habitat International Film Festival | Six Weeks
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 12
Timing: 2pm
Entry: www.habitatworld.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Make Open Mics Great Again ft Onkar Yadav
Where: Depot 49, 9, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II
When: March 12
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Inspace
Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: March 2 to 19
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Blues ft Zero Gravity Duo
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar
When: March 12
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Sahityotsav 2024
Where: Rabindra Bhavan, Sahitya Akademi, 35, Ferozeshah Road
When: March 11 to 16
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Violet Line)