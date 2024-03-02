HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 2
The day of March 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
Make the most of this Saturday as singer Vishal Mishra takes to Delhi stage to perform live today. Here are the details of his concert, and more:
#TuneIn
What: Pehle Bhi Main Tour 2024 ft Vishal Mishra
Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 14), Pragati Vihar
When: March 2
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Quarterly Baithak | Nirali Kartik & Wahane Sisters
Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: March 2
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Love in the Cholera of Time
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg
When: March 2 & 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Voice of Colours
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate Circle
When: March 1 to 5
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
