 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 2 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 2

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 2

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 02, 2024 01:03 PM IST

The day of March 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

Make the most of this Saturday as singer Vishal Mishra takes to Delhi stage to perform live today. Here are the details of his concert, and more:

Catch it Live on March 2
Catch it Live on March 2

 

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

#TuneIn

What: Pehle Bhi Main Tour 2024 ft Vishal Mishra

Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 14), Pragati Vihar

When: March 2

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Quarterly Baithak | Nirali Kartik & Wahane Sisters

Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: March 2

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#Staged

What: Love in the Cholera of Time

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: March 2 & 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

 

#ArtAttack

What: Voice of Colours

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate Circle

When: March 1 to 5

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On