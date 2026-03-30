HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 30 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#LitTalk Gram it: Humayun's Tomb before the lights were turned off for Earth Hour (Photo: Reuters)

What: Prof Bindu Puri| Rabindranath Tagore on the Harmony of Inter-relationship in the Universe

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 30

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Telling Lies No Papa ft Aashish Solanki

Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Hauz Khas

When: March 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Carnival and Handloom Mela

Where: Noida Royal Sports Club Ground, Gaur Chowk, Opp Gaur City Center

When: March 30

Timing: 3pm to 11pm

Entry: www.district. in

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Liminal Geographies: Paramjit Singh

Where: D40, Defence Colony

When: March 30 to April 2

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction