HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 30 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#LitTalk
What: Prof Bindu Puri| Rabindranath Tagore on the Harmony of Inter-relationship in the Universe
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 30
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Telling Lies No Papa ft Aashish Solanki
Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Hauz Khas
When: March 30
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Carnival and Handloom Mela
Where: Noida Royal Sports Club Ground, Gaur Chowk, Opp Gaur City Center
When: March 30
Timing: 3pm to 11pm
Entry: www.district. in
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Liminal Geographies: Paramjit Singh
Where: D40, Defence Colony
When: March 30 to April 2
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction