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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 30 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Monday, March 30 offers loads for those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture. Read on for HTCity Delhi Junction's recommendations!

    Published on: Mar 30, 2026 12:17 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #LitTalk

    Gram it: Humayun's Tomb before the lights were turned off for Earth Hour (Photo: Reuters)
    Gram it: Humayun's Tomb before the lights were turned off for Earth Hour (Photo: Reuters)

    What: Prof Bindu Puri| Rabindranath Tagore on the Harmony of Inter-relationship in the Universe

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: March 30

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Telling Lies No Papa ft Aashish Solanki

    Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Hauz Khas

    When: March 30

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Carnival and Handloom Mela

    Where: Noida Royal Sports Club Ground, Gaur Chowk, Opp Gaur City Center

    When: March 30

    Timing: 3pm to 11pm

    Entry: www.district. in

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City (Blue Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Liminal Geographies: Paramjit Singh

    Where: D40, Defence Colony

    When: March 30 to April 2

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On March 30 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On March 30 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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