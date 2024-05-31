HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 31

#ArtAttack
What: Abstract Alchemy: A Fusion of Form and Color
Where: Rang Mirage Art Gallery, A-58, Central Avenue, Sainik Farms
When: May 31 to June 25
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Omkara Festival of Dance | Seraikella Chhau Recital
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 31 & June 1
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Slay
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 31
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Home Originals ft The Tapi Project
Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
When: May 31
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.home-delhi.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta
Where: North India Mall, Vaibhav Khand, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad
When: May 31
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 62 (Blue Line)