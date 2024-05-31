 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 31 - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 31

ByHT Correspondent
May 31, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of May 31 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Abstract Alchemy: A Fusion of Form and Color

Catch It Live on May 31
Catch It Live on May 31

Where: Rang Mirage Art Gallery, A-58, Central Avenue, Sainik Farms

When: May 31 to June 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Omkara Festival of Dance | Seraikella Chhau Recital

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 31 & June 1

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Slay

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 31

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Home Originals ft The Tapi Project

Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

When: May 31

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.home-delhi.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Where: North India Mall, Vaibhav Khand, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad

When: May 31

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 62 (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

