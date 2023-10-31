HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 1

It's Wednesday and Karwa Chauth! And while one surely cannot opt to have food, Delhiites can choose to enjoy at these happening events in the Capital:

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on November 1

This is a duo solo exhibition of artists Revati Sharma and sculptor Raj Shahani.

What: Colour, Stone, Chintz, Grain and Statue

Where: Centre of Contemporary Art (CCA), Bikaner House, Pandara Road

On till: November 5

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Singer Swaran Dhaliwal's Punjabi number Beparwah is quite popular of late.

What: Wednesday Live ft Swaran Project

Where: MicDrop 2.0, M4, South Extension II

When: November 1

Timing: 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

Choreographed by artistes from Dance Forum Taipei, this presentation will have contemporary and traditional dance forms from Taiwan.

What: IIC Experience - A Festival of the Arts | A Dance Story of Taiwan

Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 1

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

Roman Holiday is a 1953 American romantic comedy film, directed and produced by William Wyler.

What: IIC Experience - A Festival of the Arts | Roman Holiday

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 1

Timing: 1.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

This festival is organised by Ministry of Rural Development, Govt of India.

What: Saras Aajeevika Mela 2023

Where: Leisure Valley Park, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: October 26 to November 11

Timing: 11am to 9.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: MG Road (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

