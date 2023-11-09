HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 10

It's dhan dhana dhan Dhanteras! And to keep you culturally rich, we've got a treasure trove of events to recommend. Here are some:

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on November 10

This exhibitions by Urban Sketchers of Delhi commemorates their 300th meet.

What: 300th Meet Show

Where: Office Lobbies, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 5 to 19

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Delhi-based singer and composer Kailash Bhatt will perform live at this event.

What: Kailash Bhatt Live

Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 10

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

Swati Sachdeva has performed her famous set titled So Rude of Me, in Dublin and London too.

What: So Rude of Me ft Swati Sachdeva

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

When: November 10

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 81 (Aqua Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

Presented by Atelier Repertory Company and directed by Kuljeet Singh, this play showcases a murder mystery drama based in a posh colony of south Delhi.

What: Khusar Phusar

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: November 10

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

