Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 10

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 10

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 09, 2023 09:47 PM IST

The day of November 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It's dhan dhana dhan Dhanteras! And to keep you culturally rich, we've got a treasure trove of events to recommend. Here are some:   

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on November 10
This exhibitions by Urban Sketchers of Delhi commemorates their 300th meet.

What: 300th Meet Show

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Where: Office Lobbies, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 5 to 19

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Delhi-based singer and composer Kailash Bhatt will perform live at this event.

What: Kailash Bhatt Live

Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 10

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

Swati Sachdeva has performed her famous set titled So Rude of Me, in Dublin and London too.

What: So Rude of Me ft Swati Sachdeva

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

When: November 10

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 81 (Aqua Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

Presented by Atelier Repertory Company and directed by Kuljeet Singh, this play showcases a murder mystery drama based in a posh colony of south Delhi.

What: Khusar Phusar

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: November 10

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
listing event delhi gurugram art exhibition dance theatre
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP