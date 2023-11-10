HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 11

It's not just the Diwali weekend that has brought cheer and high spirits among most of us, but also the cultural scene in the city. So take a pause from gorging on sweets, and check out these events in Delhi:

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on November 11

Artist Atul Bhalla's works are displayed at this solo exhibition.

What: Auscultation: False Clouds and Real Deluges–I

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence Colony

When: November 2 to December 1

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Guy Velvet is a Delhi-based band that performs dance blues songs.

What: Guy Velvet Live

Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

When: November 11

Timing: 9.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

Stand-up comedian Madhur Virli is best known for his dark humour and unique observations.

What: Madhur Virli Live

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

When: November 11

Timing: 5pm & 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 81 (Aqua Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

