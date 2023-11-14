HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 14

Wondering how to spend this Tuesday that's between a Monday after Diwali and a Wednesday that's Bhaidooj? Here's where must head out if in Delhi-NCR:

#JustForLaughs

Catch It Live on November 14

Delhi-based comedian Amit Tandon is popular for his relatable stand-up acts especially those including his day-to-day life experiences in the city.

What: Hamare Zamane Mein ft Amit Tandon

Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: November 14

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

This exhibition includes oil on canvas paintings.

What: A Suite of Works on Canvas

Where: Artistique Art Gallery, The Oberoi, Phase IV, Gurugram

When: October 29 to November 12

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Moulsari Avenue (Rapid Metro)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Vocalist Samit Kumar Mallick, a disciple of Pt Ram Kumar Mallick from Darbhanga Gharana will be performing at this event.

What: The IIC Double Bill | Dhrupad Recital

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 14

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

Crafts and handloom from 29 Indian states and 20 countries will be part of the fair. (Photo: Gokul VS)

What: 42nd India International Trade Fair | Business Days

Where: Hall 1 to 14, Pragati Maidan (Gate No 3 & 4)

When: November 14 to 18

Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

Entry: www.insider.in

