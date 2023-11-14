HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 15

Be it Bhaidooj or Cricket Cup between India and New Zealand, you can celebrate both and make time for a dose of culture too! Here's where you must head for the same:

#JustForLaughs

Catch It Live on November 15

Comic Appurv Gupta will be performing a compilation of his best performances at this show.

What: Best of Gupta Ji ft Appurv Gupta

Where: Laughter Nation, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: November 15

Timing: 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Artist Sonali Durga Chaudhari's paintings inspired by river Ganga are displayed at this solo exhibition.

What: Swarna Dhara

Where: Arpana Caur Fine Art Gallery, 4/6 August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area

When: November 14 to 24

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Sagar Bhatia from Sagar Wali Qawwali will mesmerise the audience tonight.

What: Sagar Wali Qawwali Live

Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 15

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#LitTalk

Author Balbir Punj's book Narrative ka Mayajaal will be discussed at this event.

What: Narrative ka Mayajaal

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: November 15

Timing: 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

