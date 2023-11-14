Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 15

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 14, 2023 08:22 PM IST

The day of November 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Be it Bhaidooj or Cricket Cup between India and New Zealand, you can celebrate both and make time for a dose of culture too! Here's where you must head for the same:

#JustForLaughs

Comic Appurv Gupta will be performing a compilation of his best performances at this show.

What: Best of Gupta Ji ft Appurv Gupta

Where: Laughter Nation, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: November 15

Timing: 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Artist Sonali Durga Chaudhari's paintings inspired by river Ganga are displayed at this solo exhibition.

What: Swarna Dhara

Where: Arpana Caur Fine Art Gallery, 4/6 August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area

When: November 14 to 24

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Sagar Bhatia from Sagar Wali Qawwali will mesmerise the audience tonight.

What: Sagar Wali Qawwali Live

Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 15

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#LitTalk

Author Balbir Punj's book Narrative ka Mayajaal will be discussed at this event.

What: Narrative ka Mayajaal

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: November 15

Timing: 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

