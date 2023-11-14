HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 15
The day of November 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Be it Bhaidooj or Cricket Cup between India and New Zealand, you can celebrate both and make time for a dose of culture too! Here's where you must head for the same:
#JustForLaughs
What: Best of Gupta Ji ft Appurv Gupta
Where: Laughter Nation, 9A, Hauz Khas Village
When: November 15
Timing: 5pm
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Swarna Dhara
Where: Arpana Caur Fine Art Gallery, 4/6 August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area
When: November 14 to 24
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Sagar Wali Qawwali Live
Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: November 15
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#LitTalk
What: Narrative ka Mayajaal
Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: November 15
Timing: 5pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free