HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 16
The day of November 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
The festivities are almost over, but that doesn't mean fun time is over too! Don't believe us? Experience it yourself with all these events happening in the city today:
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: November 15
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Indeterminate Traces. Manish Nai
Where: Nature Morte, Dhan Mill
When: November 3 to December 3
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Shankh Band Live
Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: November 16
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#Staged
What: Tafreeh Art Festival | Stree Subodhini
Where: Silly Souls Studio, 29/1, Alipur Road, Civil Lines
When: November 15
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Civil Lines (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: Markhor – Hope In A Paradise
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 15
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
