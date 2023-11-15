HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 16

The festivities are almost over, but that doesn't mean fun time is over too! Don't believe us? Experience it yourself with all these events happening in the city today:

#JustForLaughs

Catch It Live on November 16

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Comedian Gaurav Gupta is also a dentist by profession.

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: November 15

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Artist Manish Nai's works in 2D and 3D are a result of his laborious investigations into various materials including jute, metal sheeting, old books, used clothing, newspapers, and concrete.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Indeterminate Traces. Manish Nai

Where: Nature Morte, Dhan Mill

When: November 3 to December 3

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Manali-based band Shankh will perform alternative rock Bollywood songs this evening.

What: Shankh Band Live

Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When: November 16

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

Stri Subodhini is a short story written by Manu Bandhari.

What: Tafreeh Art Festival | Stree Subodhini

Where: Silly Souls Studio, 29/1, Alipur Road, Civil Lines

When: November 15

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Civil Lines (Yellow Line)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

Directed by Shivang Mehta, this documentary is about the world's largest mountain goat, Panjal Markhor.

What: Markhor – Hope In A Paradise

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 15

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!