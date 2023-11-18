HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 18

It's finally Saturday after a full festive week. While many are gung ho about Cricket World Cup final tomorrow, here's what is keeping Delhiites busy today

#JustForLaughs

Catch It Live on November 18

Delhi-based comedian Mohit Morani shifts to dark humour with this comedy show.

What: Mohit Morani Live

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

When: November 18

Timing: 5.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ (Aqua Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Artist Sushma Yadav's etching, Me and My Mentor is part of this show.

What: Celebrating Creative Expressions

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 18 to 23

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Percussionist Hiten Panwar will blend classical and contemporary Bollywood music for his stage act tonight.

What: Hiten Panwar Live

Where: MicDrop 2.0, M4, South Extension II

When: November 18

Timing: 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

Presented by One World Theatre, this stage play is inspired by Shirley Jackson's novel, and adapted in Hindi by Ratnesh Singh.

What: The Haunting of Hill House

Where: Pearey Lal Bhawan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO

When: November 18

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

Starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan, this 2009 romantic film will be screened at an open air theatre.

What: Love Aaj Kal

Where: Pacific Premium Outlets Mall, NH19, Jasola

When: November 18

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction