News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 20

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 20

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 20, 2023 12:06 AM IST

The day of November 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

A dose of laughter with a pinch of art and an ounce of culture is all that you need as the medicine to get over the disappointment from Sunday's World Cup finale. Add to that a dash of music, and here's a perfect recipe to cure the Monday blues:

Catch It Live on November 20
Catch It Live on November 20

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Jaspreet Singh's stand-up act, With Love, Jaspreet is a show about connecting hearts.
Comedian Jaspreet Singh's stand-up act, With Love, Jaspreet is a show about connecting hearts.

What: With Love, Jaspreet

Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas

When: November 20

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Artist Seema Kohli's painting, titled Striding Together, is created using acrylic and ink on canvas with 24 carat gold and silver leaf.
Artist Seema Kohli's painting, titled Striding Together, is created using acrylic and ink on canvas with 24 carat gold and silver leaf.

What: Cut From The Same Cloth

Where: Gallerie Nvya, 101-103, Square One Designer Arcade, C-2, Saket District Centre

When: Oct 30 to Nov 24

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Delhi-based singer-songwriter Harsh Barar writes and sings in both English and Hindi.
Delhi-based singer-songwriter Harsh Barar writes and sings in both English and Hindi.

What: Singer-Songwriter Mondays ft Harsh Barar

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: November 20

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

 

#StepUp

Odissi dancer Arunima Ghosh will artistically mirror the rich tapestry of Sringara Rasa during this performance.
Odissi dancer Arunima Ghosh will artistically mirror the rich tapestry of Sringara Rasa during this performance.

What: Rasa Vilasa

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 20

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 

 

 

 

 

 

