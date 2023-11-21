HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 22
The day of November 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Mid-week blues making you feel the week is too long? Here's a fantastic way to make your weekdays happy and happening. Catch these events in the city, today:
#ArtAttack
What: Stories from the South
Where: Gallerie Ganesha, E-557, Greater Kailash II
When: November 17 to December 11
Timing: 11am to 5pm
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Never Have I Ever ft Swati Sachdeva
Where: Bailey's Diner, Sector 54, Gurugram
When: November 22
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Nikhil Chinapa Live
Where: Hotel Samrat, Kautilya Marg, Chanakyapuri
When: November 22
Timing: 10pm
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.skillboxes.com
#StepUp
What: The Endless Mind
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: November 22
Timing: 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: www.insider.in
#FleaSpree
What: Kattan Weaves
Where: Taj Ambassador, Subramania Bharti Marg, Sujan Sing Park
When: November 22 & 23
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
Entry: Free