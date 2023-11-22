close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 23

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 22, 2023 11:59 PM IST

The day of November 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

No matter whether the weekend gets closer or not, the cultural scene of Delhi always stays exciting. Don't believe us? Check out all that's happening today:

Catch It Live on November 23
#ArtAttack

Artist Vishwanath Mallabadi Davangere's artworks, at this exhibition, are made out of eco-waste.
What: EcoInnovations – Transforming Waste into Wonders

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 23 to December 3

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

 

#JustForLaughs

Stand-up comedian Ravi Gupta's relatable, local humour forms the script of his set in the show Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta.
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

When: November 23

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ (Aqua Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

 

#TuneIn

Amritsar-based singer Varinder Brar will belt out some hit Punjabi numbers tonight.
What: Varinder Brar Live

Where: SOHO Club, Hotel Samrat, Kautilya Marg, Chanakyapuri

When: November 22

Timing: 11.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

 

#FleaSpree

Silk sarees, dupattas and dresses are available in a huge variety at this lifestyle exhibition.
What: Fiber to Silk Fab

Where: International Trade Expo Centre, A-11 Expo Drive, National Highway 24, Sector 62, Noida

When: November 18 to 27

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City (Blue Line)

Entry: Free

