HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 25
The day of November 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
This weekend is all about soaking in the Punjabi vibes as The Burrah Project is back in Delhi! Check out who all are performing live today, and also experience other art and culture events happening in the Capital, this Saturday:
What: The Burrah Project
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar (Entry: Gate 13)
When: November 25 & 26
Timing: 2pm to 10pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura on the Violet Line (Gate 3)
Tickets: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Autumnista – Celebrating Autumn's Splendor
Where: Artizen Art Gallery, Pearey Lal Bhawan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
When: November 25 & 26
Timing: 11am to 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Vipul Goyal Unleashed
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: November 25
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Cultural Kaarva'n Virasat | Sur-Sadhna ft Malini Awasthi
Where: Fountain Lawn, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 25
Timing: 6.15pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Charulata (The Lonely Wife)
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: November 25
Timing: 4pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: Prayaas 2023 ft Jayashree Acharya
Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram
When: November 25
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram
Entry: Free