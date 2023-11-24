HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 25

This weekend is all about soaking in the Punjabi vibes as The Burrah Project is back in Delhi! Check out who all are performing live today, and also experience other art and culture events happening in the Capital, this Saturday:

Catch It Live on November 25

Singers Jasmine Sandlas, Avvy Sra and Parmish Verma will be performing live on Day 1 of The Burrah Project.

What: The Burrah Project

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar (Entry: Gate 13)

When: November 25 & 26

Timing: 2pm to 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura on the Violet Line (Gate 3)

Tickets: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Curated by Erum Khan and presented by Aura Planet, this exhibition showcases canvases where art and autumn intertwine.

What: Autumnista – Celebrating Autumn's Splendor

Where: Artizen Art Gallery, Pearey Lal Bhawan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

When: November 25 & 26

Timing: 11am to 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Vipul Goyal's instances from his married life act as inspiration for his jokes and punchlines.

What: Vipul Goyal Unleashed

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: November 25

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

Malini Awasthi will present folk tunes in Bhojpuri, Awadhi and Hindi at the ongoing Jashn-e-Adab's Cultural Kaarva'n Virasat.

What: Cultural Kaarva'n Virasat | Sur-Sadhna ft Malini Awasthi

Where: Fountain Lawn, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 25

Timing: 6.15pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

Director Ashraf Ali has adapted this play from Rabindranath Tagore's story, Charulata.

What: Charulata (The Lonely Wife)

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: November 25

Timing: 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

Jayashree Acharya will perform a Kathak choreography along with her troupe as part of this annual dance showcase by Rasik Performing Arts.

What: Prayaas 2023 ft Jayashree Acharya

Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: November 25

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijuntion