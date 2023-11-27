HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 27

Pump up your Monday after a glorifying weekend by catching all that is keeping the city abuzz. Here is a shortlistt:

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on November 27

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Belgian DJ and record producer duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike to perform at this Sunburn Arena event.

What: Sunburn Arena ft Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Where: Backyard Sports Club, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 59, Gurugram

When: November 27

Timing: 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Artist Varunjai Sahni's abstract works are exhibited at The Stainless Gallery.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Sarvam - A Tapestry of Healing Colors

Where: The Stainless Gallery, Block C-04, NH-19, Ishwar Nagar, New Friends Colony

When: November 26 to December 4

Timing: 11.30am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla NSIC (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Harsh Gujral's jokes are inspired from his life experiences.

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wahi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 27

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Korean director ChangBeom Kim will present the shadow puppet play, Take My Hand.

This exhibition at Nature Bazaar is showcasing the handloom heritage of various states in India.

#Staged

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Pitara International TYA Festival | Take My Hand

Where: National Bal Bhavan, Kotla Road

When: November 27

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

What: The Grand Handloom Fair

Where: Nature Bazaar, Kisan Haat, Andheria Modh, Chhattarpur

When: November 23 to December 4

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

Entry: ₹40

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction