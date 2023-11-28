HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 28
The day of November 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
A cold Tuesday can be turned into a hot and happening day. Make it eventful with these options:
#JustForLaughs
What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral
Where: Boom - A Culinary Bar, 27, North West Avenue, Punjabi Bagh
When: November 28
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Shadows Among The Leaves
Where: Gallery ONKAF, C-1/20, Safdarjung Development Area
When: November 25 to December 4
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: IIT Delhi (Magenta Line)
Entry: Free
#StepUp
What: Music & Dance
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 28
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: The Land of Mea Lilo
Where: National Bal Bhavan, Kotla Road
When: November 28
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Ek Adhpaka Sa Natak
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 28
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: New Delhi Korean Film Festival 2023 | To My Unnie
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 28
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Delhi Winter Show
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road
When: November 28
Timing: 10am to 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)
Entry: Free