HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 7

Diwali is just around the corner and while the markets and most venues at Delhi are lit up, here's where all you can go to brighten up your Tuesday evening:

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on November 7

Artist's Raqib Shaw painted this work, named Allegory of Melancholy, with acrylic liner and enamel on birchwood.

What: Mirror/Maze - Echoes of Song, Space and Spectre

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, No 145, Saket District Centre

When: October 27 to December 25

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Violinist Kartik B will be performing a set at this event.

What: 15th Sangeet Samaroh 2023

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: November 7

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bvbdelhi.org

#JustForLaughs

The event's lineup includes (L to R) Aashish Solanki, Gaurav Kapoor and Aakash Gupta.

What: Comedy Crackers ft Aakash Gupta, Gaurav Kapoor and Aashish Solanki

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: November 6

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

Directed by Vibha Galhotra, this movie is shot in India, Israel, Jordan, and Palestine and presented in a panoramic format.

What: [Un]promised

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 7

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

