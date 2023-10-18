HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 19
The day of October 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
In between Navratri fervour wondering whether to head out for Ramlila or Durga Puja? Delhi Junction suggests that this Thursday you watch both, but before that check out what's happening in Delhi's culture scene!
#ArtAttack
What: Ramachandran: A Retrospective of Sculptures
Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: October 17 to 29
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Sufi Night ft Sabri Brothers
Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
When: October 19
Timing: 9.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#JustForLaughs
What: Chaman Chatora ft Gaurav Kapoor
Where: Studio XO, 1st Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: October 19
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#Staged
What: The Good Doctor
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg
When: October 19
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: Virasat ft Deepak Aurora
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 19
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.habitatworld.com
#CineCall
What: El Angel Exterminador (The Exterminating Angel)
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place
When: October 18
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Yellow & Blue Lines)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Pause For A Cause
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road
When: October 19
Timing: 11am to 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: Free