HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 30

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 30, 2023 08:31 AM IST

The day of October 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Monday may have the blues, but your social calendar definitely shouldn't! Here are the most interesting events happening in the city today, to start the week on a high:

#ArtAttack

Artworks by Jyotsna Dwivedi depict humans and plants engaged in powerplay.

What: Dasht-e-Talab

Where: Lalit Kala Akademi, 35, Firozeshah Road

When: October 28 to November 3

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

DJ Asad is a resident DJ at Home.

What: Bolly Night ft DJ Asad

Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

When: October 30

Timing: 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Nishant Suri is originally from Noida.

What: Nishant Suri Live

Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas

When: October 30

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

Bharatanatyam dancer Uma Sathyanarayanan will be performing.

What: Swathi Thirunal Festival 2023

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 30

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

The British romantic-comedy film is set right before World War II and depicts an extra marital affair.

What: Brief Encounter

Where: C D Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 30

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

