HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 30

Monday may have the blues, but your social calendar definitely shouldn't! Here are the most interesting events happening in the city today, to start the week on a high:
#ArtAttack
What: Dasht-e-Talab
Where: Lalit Kala Akademi, 35, Firozeshah Road
When: October 28 to November 3
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Bolly Night ft DJ Asad
Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
When: October 30
Timing: 10pm
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#JustForLaughs
What: Nishant Suri Live
Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas
When: October 30
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: Swathi Thirunal Festival 2023
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 30
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#CineCall
What: Brief Encounter
Where: C D Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 30
Timing: 8.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
