HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 17

Sunday is almost always a fun day… But how to make it awesome? We tell you, with the help of some cool events that you must check out today!

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on September 17

Amrit Wadali is known for his versions of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's Kive Mukhde Toh (1992) and Sanu Ik Pal (1988).

What: Amrit Wadali Performing Live

Where: Studio XO, 1st Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: September 17

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

Biswa Kalyan Rath came into prominence through the YouTube comedy series, Pretentious Movie Reviews with comedian Kanan Gill.

What: Biswa Kalyan Rath Live

Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, SKD Basti, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate

When: September 17

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: New Delhi (Yellow & Orange Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Chandrashekhar Kotwar's artwork, Piyusha Shikhara is part of this exhibition by Gallery Dotwalk.

What: Things Are Vanishing Before Us

Where: CCA Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: September 16 to 24

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

Reema Borah’s Noi is the story of Bisnu, a middle-aged fisherman, who undergoes a journey to identify the body of an unknown man.

What: Noi (Assamese film with English subtitles)

Where: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 17

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

Barff, which is written, performed and directed by Saurabh Shukla, is a thriller set in picturesque Kashmir during winter.

What: Barff – Burns More Than Fire

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: September 17

Timing: 4pm and 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

A design by Suruchi Creations from Chandni Chowk.

What: Chandni Chowk Shopping Festival

Where: Bella Monde Hotel, NH8, Delhi - Jaipur Expressway, Rangpuri, Gurugram

When: September 17

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Moulsari Avenue (Rapid Metro)

Entry: Free

