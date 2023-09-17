HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 17
The day of September 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Sunday is almost always a fun day… But how to make it awesome? We tell you, with the help of some cool events that you must check out today!
#TuneIn
What: Amrit Wadali Performing Live
Where: Studio XO, 1st Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: September 17
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#JustForLaughs
What: Biswa Kalyan Rath Live
Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, SKD Basti, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate
When: September 17
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: New Delhi (Yellow & Orange Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Things Are Vanishing Before Us
Where: CCA Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: September 16 to 24
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#CineCall
What: Noi (Assamese film with English subtitles)
Where: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 17
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Barff – Burns More Than Fire
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: September 17
Timing: 4pm and 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: Chandni Chowk Shopping Festival
Where: Bella Monde Hotel, NH8, Delhi - Jaipur Expressway, Rangpuri, Gurugram
When: September 17
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Moulsari Avenue (Rapid Metro)
Entry: Free