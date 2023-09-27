Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 27

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 27, 2023 12:37 AM IST

The day of September 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Stand-up comedian Ravi Gupta's relatable, local humour forms the script of his set in the show Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta.

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Catch It Live on September 27

Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Gurugram

When: September 27

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Shailika Shrivastava's artworks, created on paper over the past two years, are displayed at this show in south Delhi.

What: Form to Formless

Where: Nature Morte, A-7, Poorvi Marg, Vasant Vihar

When: September 16 to October 14

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entre: Free

#TuneIn

Mohit Joshi is the creative brain behind the band, Usool.

What: Soulful Wednesday Ft Usool

Where: Studio XO, 1st Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: September 27

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

The Money Opera is an experimental theatrical production in the shape of a layered commentary. It's directed by Amitesh Grover and presented by Serendipity Arts Foundation.

What: The Money Opera

Where: The Factory, D149, Okhla Phase 3

When: September 23 to October 8

Timing: 6pm & 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

Directed by Jabbar Patel, this documentary in English comprises conversations with accomplished theatre practitioners such as actor Naseeruddin Shah.

What: Indian Theatre

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 27

Timing: 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

#FleaSpree

At this lifestyle exhibition cum sale of exquisite handloom products, there's something for every age group.

What: National Silk Expo

Where: Constitution Club Of India, Vithal Bhai Patel House, Rafi Marg

When: September 20 to 27

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

