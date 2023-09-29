HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 29

Fans of rock, pop, Bollywood and Sufi music…let's just say thank God it's Friday! #TuneIn with us to feel the magic of Salman Khan Niazi & Zaman Khan at #FridayJam tonight! And there's more…

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on September 29

Musicians Salman-Zaman are known for their hits such as Khwaabon Ke Mele (Taaza Khabar, 2023), Jhoom Jhoom (2023), and Gumshuda (2018).

What: HT City's Friday Jam ft Salman-Zaman

Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

When: September 29

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line) and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Gurleen Pannu is known for Comicstaan (2018) and Chalo Koi Baat Nahi (2021).

What: Pannu Yaar ft Gurleen Pannu

Where: Akra, 32, Link Road, Lajpat Nagar III

When: September 29

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Blue & Pink Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

This is a solo exhibition by artist Krishen Khanna inspired by the real life challenges of bandwallahs.

What: The Bandwallahs

Where: Gallerie Nvya, Triveni Kala Sangam, Tansen Marg

When: August 25 to October 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#Staged

Directed by Akash Khurana, who also plays the protagonist, the plot is about a lawyer and the struggle to get justice for his client adapted from a novel by Barry Reed.

What: The Verdict

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 29

Timing : 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

The exhibition will be a one stop shop for bandhej work on sarees, dupattas and dresses.

What: Patola & Bandhej Exhibition

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Lane

When: September 29 to October 1

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

