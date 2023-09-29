HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 29
The day of September 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Fans of rock, pop, Bollywood and Sufi music…let's just say thank God it's Friday! #TuneIn with us to feel the magic of Salman Khan Niazi & Zaman Khan at #FridayJam tonight! And there's more…
#TuneIn
What: HT City's Friday Jam ft Salman-Zaman
Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram
When: September 29
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line) and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Pannu Yaar ft Gurleen Pannu
Where: Akra, 32, Link Road, Lajpat Nagar III
When: September 29
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Blue & Pink Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: The Bandwallahs
Where: Gallerie Nvya, Triveni Kala Sangam, Tansen Marg
When: August 25 to October 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: The Verdict
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 29
Timing : 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: Patola & Bandhej Exhibition
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Lane
When: September 29 to October 1
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
Entry: Free