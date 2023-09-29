HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 30
The day of September 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
This Saturday isn't just another day for it's part of the long weekend. And what's the secret to make it happening? Here it is:
#JustForLaughs
What: Oh No! ft Urooj Ashfaq
Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Ghalib Institute, ITO
When: September 30
Timing: 6pm and 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Bollywood Takeover ft DJ Barkha
Where: Story Club and Lounge, The Westin, MG Road, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: September 30
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: MG Road (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#Staged
What: Ee Gida, Aa Mara
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 30
Timing: 11am
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.habitatworld.com
#CineCall
What: Before Sunset
Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram
When: September 30
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: Aarohanam – Steps Of Discovery
Where: Chinmaya Mission, 89, Lodi Estate
When: September 30
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Pilitaxi Festive Delhi
Where: Chinmaya Mission, 89, Lodi Estate
When: September 30
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free