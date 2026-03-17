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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Tuesday, March 17 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Tuesday, March 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Mar 17, 2026 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #CineCall

    What: Habitat International Film Festival (HIFF) | Hiedra /The Ivy (Director: Ana Cristina Barragán)

    Gram it: Ramzan in Old Delhi is all about experiencing feasts, cultural tales, and of course Jama Masjid's breathtaking skyline! Here's an illuminated view of the latter, around the time of dusk, when devotees gather to break their fast ie roza. (Photo: Sumit/ANI )
    Gram it: Ramzan in Old Delhi is all about experiencing feasts, cultural tales, and of course Jama Masjid's breathtaking skyline! Here's an illuminated view of the latter, around the time of dusk, when devotees gather to break their fast ie roza. (Photo: Sumit/ANI )

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: March 17

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Threads that Bind: The Kantha Project (Curator: Amit Vijaya)

    Where: Gallery Vayu, 14, Main Market, Lodhi Road

    When: March 11 to 20

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Adhantar (Director: Anamika Sagar)

    Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts,

    When: March 17

    Timing: 3.30pm & 6.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #CineCall

    What: Francophonie Film Festival 2026 | We and Our Mountains

    Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

    When: March 17

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Recalibrating Partition – Yogesh Snehi, Debjani Sengupta, Anindita Ghoshal & Shashank Shekhar Sinha (moderator)

    Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: March 17

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: The Duo ft Onkar & Kushagra Srivastava

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: March 17

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Pause For A Cause

    Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

    When: March 17 & 18

    Timing: 11am to 7.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On Tuesday, March 17 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On Tuesday, March 17 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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