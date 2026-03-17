HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Tuesday, March 17 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall
What: Habitat International Film Festival (HIFF) | Hiedra /The Ivy (Director: Ana Cristina Barragán)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 17
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Threads that Bind: The Kantha Project (Curator: Amit Vijaya)
Where: Gallery Vayu, 14, Main Market, Lodhi Road
When: March 11 to 20
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Adhantar (Director: Anamika Sagar)
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts,
When: March 17
Timing: 3.30pm & 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Francophonie Film Festival 2026 | We and Our Mountains
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: March 17
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Recalibrating Partition – Yogesh Snehi, Debjani Sengupta, Anindita Ghoshal & Shashank Shekhar Sinha (moderator)
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: March 17
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Duo ft Onkar & Kushagra Srivastava
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: March 17
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Pause For A Cause
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House
When: March 17 & 18
Timing: 11am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
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