HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Tuesday, March 17 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall What: Habitat International Film Festival (HIFF) | Hiedra /The Ivy (Director: Ana Cristina Barragán) Gram it: Ramzan in Old Delhi is all about experiencing feasts, cultural tales, and of course Jama Masjid's breathtaking skyline! Here's an illuminated view of the latter, around the time of dusk, when devotees gather to break their fast ie roza. (Photo: Sumit/ANI )

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 17

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack What: Threads that Bind: The Kantha Project (Curator: Amit Vijaya)

Where: Gallery Vayu, 14, Main Market, Lodhi Road

When: March 11 to 20

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged What: Adhantar (Director: Anamika Sagar)

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts,

When: March 17

Timing: 3.30pm & 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall What: Francophonie Film Festival 2026 | We and Our Mountains

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: March 17

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk What: Recalibrating Partition – Yogesh Snehi, Debjani Sengupta, Anindita Ghoshal & Shashank Shekhar Sinha (moderator)

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: March 17

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: The Duo ft Onkar & Kushagra Srivastava

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: March 17

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree What: Pause For A Cause

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: March 17 & 18

Timing: 11am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

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