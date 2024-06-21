HT City Friday Jam: Enlist for Khusro’s Sufi set list today!

Is dil ko sukoon, aur haathon mein tera haath chahiye/Mujhe yeh kainat nahin, bas zindagi bhar tera saath chahiye,” says Khusro frontman Shreyash Tiwari, on how he wants Delhi to shower him with love. More of such heartwarming shero shayari and Sufi melodies wait, with the 10-member band all set to perform at the HT City & DLF Cyberhub Friday Jam presented by Cantabil. Khusro, the band, is all set to perform in Gurugram for HT City Friday Jam season 9.

Fans may look forward to melodies such as Yeh Tune Kya Kiya (Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara!; 2013), Sanu Ek Pal Chain (Raid, 2018), Biba and Akhiyan Udeek Diyan. On how Sufi music resonates with Delhiites, Tiwari says, “Sufi is not just a music genre for them — it’s a relatable emotion they love to live with. Our love for Sufi lies in its profound spiritual depth, lyrical beauty and timeless appeal. Poetry inspires our lyrics and compositions, giving our music a distinctive flavour that connects us to centuries-old traditions. Sufi music is more than an influence; it shapes our creative vision, guiding us to produce music that is a personal journey and a shared spiritual experience.”

And it’s probably for that reason that Khusro, Tiwari says, has music lovers in Dilli, to credit its success to. “The city’s rich cultural scene and diverse audience have helped us blend traditional Sufi with modern sounds. The variety of venues here, be it cosy cafes or big concert halls, has also helped us reach and connect with a broader audience. Delhi-NCR isn’t just a backdrop, but a key player in our journey,” says Tiwari, recalling performing in season 3 of Friday Jam, “The last time, it was a dream run, and we look forward to raising the bar every time.”

On how his group is all set to match Delhi music lovers’ ever-growing hunger for live concerts, he says: “We read the crowd’s energy and adapt our set list accordingly. It’s about creating a connection — starting with well-loved classics to draw them in, and then weaving in our renditions. This balance keeps the audience engaged and allows us to introduce them to our unique sound. A great live act requires careful planning and genuine passion. We rehearse extensively to ensure our performance is tight, but also leave room for spontaneity.”

Clearly looks like Khusro is bringing their A-game to HT City Friday Jam tonight. Will you be there?

Catch It Live

What: HT City Friday Jam Season 9

Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

When: June 21 (Every Friday)

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur on the Yellow Line and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

Entry: Free

Story by Naina Arora

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction