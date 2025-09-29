HT City Friday Jam Season 10: Indian Ocean closes the grand finale with a bang!

The night hit its peak when vocalist Rahul Ram leaned into the mic and quipped, “Gurugram, remember how we were given remarks in school, ‘You can do better’? Well, we can do even better,” sending the packed audience into a frenzy. From that moment, nostalgia swept through the crowd.

For indie music fans, the finale of HT City Friday Jam was nothing short of a dream. The OGs of Indian rock, Indian Ocean, lit up Cyber Hub’s amphitheatre on Friday evening, with cheers so loud they seemed to reverberate across Gurugram.

For fans, the experience was deeply personal. “There was nothing that would keep me away from Indian Ocean’s performance. I have been wanting to hear them live since I was a young boy, and today that dream was fulfilled,” said Aahan Aatre, a Delhi-based entrepreneur.

The finale capped a month-long celebration of music that kept the city buzzing. Week 1 opened with hip-hop artiste Lashcurry, who declared, “Aisa pyaar, itna shor, mujhe lag raha hai main apne sheher Indore mein hoon.” Week 2 featured Naalayak with a soul-stirring set, while Week 3 belonged to Tech Panda x Kenzani, who turned the space into a genre-blending fusion of folk, electronic and Bollywood sounds.