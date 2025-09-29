HT City Friday Jam Season 10: Indian Ocean closes the grand finale with a bang!
The month-long music fest ended on a soaring high in Gurugram. Lashcurry, Naalayak, Tech Panda x Kenzani kept it abuzz, but finale saw Indian Ocean's magic.
Updated on: Sep 29, 2025 3:48 PM IST
By Karan Sethi
For indie music fans, the finale of HT City Friday Jam was nothing short of a dream. The OGs of Indian rock, Indian Ocean, lit up Cyber Hub’s amphitheatre on Friday evening, with cheers so loud they seemed to reverberate across Gurugram.
The night hit its peak when vocalist Rahul Ram leaned into the mic and quipped, “Gurugram, remember how we were given remarks in school, ‘You can do better’? Well, we can do even better,” sending the packed audience into a frenzy. From that moment, nostalgia swept through the crowd.
For fans, the experience was deeply personal. “There was nothing that would keep me away from Indian Ocean’s performance. I have been wanting to hear them live since I was a young boy, and today that dream was fulfilled,” said Aahan Aatre, a Delhi-based entrepreneur.
The finale capped a month-long celebration of music that kept the city buzzing. Week 1 opened with hip-hop artiste Lashcurry, who declared, “Aisa pyaar, itna shor, mujhe lag raha hai main apne sheher Indore mein hoon.” Week 2 featured Naalayak with a soul-stirring set, while Week 3 belonged to Tech Panda x Kenzani, who turned the space into a genre-blending fusion of folk, electronic and Bollywood sounds.
Today’s performance (by Indian Ocean) will stay with me for a very long time. Their energy hasn’t changed after all these years, and that’s why they’ll always be the OG.
Savya, Gurugram-based financial consultant
But the best was saved for last. When Indian Ocean launched into their iconic number Bandeh, the entire amphitheatre erupted in unison. As Tu Kisi Rail Si began, the mood softened into soulful reverie. On stage, Amit Kilam (drums), Tuheen Chakravorty (tabla), Himanshu Joshi (vocals), Nikhil Rao (guitar) and Rahul Ram (bass, vocals) proved why they remain timeless. “Today’s performance will stay with me for a very long time. Their energy hasn’t changed after all these years,” said Savya, a Gurugram-based financial consultant. For regulars like Abhishek Rawat, who attended all four weeks, Friday Jam became more than music: “This month felt like a musical dream. Friday evenings will never be the same.”
This month felt like a musical dream. My gang and I worked hard all week just to know Friday evenings would be a blast. I’m going to miss it now.
Abhishek Rawat, Delhi-based software developer
