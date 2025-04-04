IPL 2025: Virat Kohli RCB jerseys are a fave among Delhiites this cricket season; Dhoni's CSK as popular as ever

With the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) in full swing, fans are all about immersing themselves in cricketing fervour. The best way for Delhiites? Buying jerseys of their favourite team. Even though the first match will not be held here until April 13, local shops and markets are fully stocked up with IPL merchandise. One of the best ways for fans to soak in the IPL spirit is by sporting the jersey of their favourite player. (For representational purpose only)( Photo: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters and ANI)

Replica over real?

“The official merch is too costly. In the price of one jersey, if I can buy two or three of different teams, then why not?” says Rakshit Madan, a call centre employee in Noida. While the official merchandise, available on the team websites, is priced at anywhere between ₹1,000 to ₹2,000, the replicas cost between ₹250 and ₹500, depending on the quality.

Delhi stans Kohli

Vinod, owner of Pali Sports in Najafgarh, shares, “Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ki jersey sabse zyada demand mein hai. Virat Kohli ki team hai, who can beat him in popularity? We’ve already sold 300 pieces and have had to restock repeatedly.”

Another vendor adds that even those coming for other teams’ jerseys end up buying an RCB one just for Virat: “Kisi bhi team ke fan aaye, saath mein Virat ki jersey zaroor le lete hain. Hum bhi thoda discount de dete hain, unki khushi aur badhane ke liye.”

A close second in sales is, of course, the home team — Delhi Capitals (DC). However, the demand is not as high as it was last year. “Ab Dilli waale DC ki jersey toh khoob khareedenge hi, na! But, pichle saal jaisa nahi hai. April 13 tak koi match nahin hai, shayad tabhi,” says Kunal Dhawan, owner of The Sports Kart in Sarita Vihar.

Shoppers can find jerseys of popular players such as MS Dhoni, Rohit and Virat in the markets.

The Mahi Way

Meanwhile, in Gurugram, Ruchi Rajat has become the go-to spot for IPL jerseys — all thanks to a special offer of a free MS Dhoni jersey on every purchase. Prakash Sharma, owner of the store, explains, “I am a huge fan of MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This is my way of paying an ode to Thala. Aur waise bhi, koi nahin hai jo Dhoni ki jersey pasand nahi karega — woh bhi free! This scheme has really boosted my sales.”

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction