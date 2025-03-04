Jahan-e-Khusrau: World Sufi Music Festival brings spiritual harmony to Delhi

Over the weekend, Delhiites witnessed mesmerising performances and soul-stirring poetry at the 25th edition of World Sufi Music Festival, Jahan-e-Khusrau. Meera Ali, Muzaffar Ali and Narendra Modi

The three-day extravaganza at Sunder Nursery, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who praised the profound cultural and spiritual legacy of Hazrat Amir Khusro and highlighted the festival’s role in uniting people through music and devotion

Reflecting on this milestone edition, Muzaffar Ali, the festival’s visionary founder, shared, “For 25 years, Jahan-e-Khusrau has been a bridge between the past and the present, between the earthly and the divine. This festival is not just about music—it is about the longing of the soul, the search for love, and the beauty of human connection. As we celebrate this Silver Jubilee, we renew our commitment to keeping the flame of Sufi wisdom alive.”

Meera Ali, co-curator of the festival, emphasised:“Jahan-e-Khusrau is more than an event; it is a movement that preserves and promotes India’s rich spiritual and artistic heritage. Every performance, every note, and every verse is a reminder of the timeless beauty of Sufi thought. As we move forward, we hope to continue inspiring generations with this unparalleled cultural experience."

In attendance were Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, a poet, singer Minu Bakshi, who discussed her latest book Barish-e-Rehmat.