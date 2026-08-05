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Kanwar Yatra 2026: Unique kanwar designs that are stealing the spotlight this year

McLaren-inspired creations, currency notes and towering replicas. Here are this year's most unique and creative designs from kanwar yatra.

Published on: Aug 5, 2026, 16:26:23 IST
By HT Correspondent
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A kanwar made of real currency notes? Two devotees from Delhi are stealing the spotlight as they have used currency notes of 10, 20, 50 & 100 to make a quirky kanwar. The young devotees have also laminated the notes to keep these safe throughout their pilgrimage from Delhi to Haridwar.

Creative kanwar designs by devotees undertaking Kanwar Yatra 2026.
Creative kanwar designs by devotees undertaking Kanwar Yatra 2026.

This creation is worth a second look. The McLaren-themed kanwar looks like Lord Shiva is riding the sports car. Carrying it in style, this kanwariya is travelling nearly 255 km from Haridwar to Uttam Nagar, Delhi.

 
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