KCPrep: Mehendi, thali, dress – all in the fast lane

Mehendi designs, karwa sets and customised outfits are keeping Delhiites occupied as they celebrate the festival today. Here’s a look at all that’s keeping Lajpat Nagar’s Central Market buzzing.

From outfits to mehendi designs, Dilliwaalis are going all out this Karwa Chauth. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

“On the day of Karwa Chauth, we will charge as high as ₹8,000 to apply mehendi on both hands… We had set up our stall on Monday and so far we’ve charged ₹500 to apply mehendi on both hands. Par last uday par har ghante rate ₹500 badhta jayega. I’ve even called 30 artists from my village in Rajasthan, to help me deal with the rush,” shares Kamlesh Trivedi, mehendi artist in Lajpat Nagar.

Aarti Tiwari, a Mayur Vihar resident, looks for the perfect puja thali at Lajpat Nagar.

Besides opting for intricate mehendi designs, women folk are also shopping for some vibrant puja thalis. “I buy a new puja thali for Karwa Chauth every year. This time, the designs available are really beautiful, and in several bright options such as red, yellow and golden. I have bought a set that has gota patti and morpankh-themed thread work,” shares Aarti Tiwari, a Mayur Vihar resident.

Ramya Sinha, a resident of Greater Kailash has got her dupatta customised for the festival.

Some women have been prepping since days in advance to get their outfits customised. “I’ve got a magenta and yellow fusion dupatta in leheriya done from a tailor here since vibrant colours are trending... The rush in the market is too much. Thank God I planned this a week in advance to get it back in time,” says Ramya Sinha, a Greater Kailash resident.

