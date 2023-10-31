#KCPrep: Mehendi, thali, dress – all in the fast lane
Mehendi designs, karwa sets and customised outfits are keeping Delhiites occupied as they celebrate the festival today. Here’s a look at all that’s keeping Lajpat Nagar’s Central Market buzzing.
“On the day of Karwa Chauth, we will charge as high as ₹8,000 to apply mehendi on both hands… We had set up our stall on Monday and so far we’ve charged ₹500 to apply mehendi on both hands. Par last uday par har ghante rate ₹500 badhta jayega. I’ve even called 30 artists from my village in Rajasthan, to help me deal with the rush,” shares Kamlesh Trivedi, mehendi artist in Lajpat Nagar.
Besides opting for intricate mehendi designs, women folk are also shopping for some vibrant puja thalis. “I buy a new puja thali for Karwa Chauth every year. This time, the designs available are really beautiful, and in several bright options such as red, yellow and golden. I have bought a set that has gota patti and morpankh-themed thread work,” shares Aarti Tiwari, a Mayur Vihar resident.
Some women have been prepping since days in advance to get their outfits customised. “I’ve got a magenta and yellow fusion dupatta in leheriya done from a tailor here since vibrant colours are trending... The rush in the market is too much. Thank God I planned this a week in advance to get it back in time,” says Ramya Sinha, a Greater Kailash resident.