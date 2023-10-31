News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / #KCPrep: Mehendi, thali, dress – all in the fast lane

#KCPrep: Mehendi, thali, dress – all in the fast lane

Manvi Singh
Oct 31, 2023

Mehendi designs, karwa sets and customised outfits are making womenfolk go gaga as they prep for Karwa Chauth. Here are a few glimpses from Lajpat Nagar market.

Mehendi designs, karwa sets and customised outfits are keeping Delhiites occupied as they celebrate the festival today. Here’s a look at all that’s keeping Lajpat Nagar’s Central Market buzzing.

From outfits to mehendi designs, Dilliwaalis are going all out this Karwa Chauth. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
“On the day of Karwa Chauth, we will charge as high as 8,000 to apply mehendi on both hands… We had set up our stall on Monday and so far we’ve charged 500 to apply mehendi on both hands. Par last uday par har ghante rate 500 badhta jayega. I’ve even called 30 artists from my village in Rajasthan, to help me deal with the rush,” shares Kamlesh Trivedi, mehendi artist in Lajpat Nagar.

Aarti Tiwari, a Mayur Vihar resident, looks for the perfect puja thali at Lajpat Nagar.
Besides opting for intricate mehendi designs, women folk are also shopping for some vibrant puja thalis. “I buy a new puja thali for Karwa Chauth every year. This time, the designs available are really beautiful, and in several bright options such as red, yellow and golden. I have bought a set that has gota patti and morpankh-themed thread work,” shares Aarti Tiwari, a Mayur Vihar resident.

Ramya Sinha, a resident of Greater Kailash has got her dupatta customised for the festival.
Some women have been prepping since days in advance to get their outfits customised. “I’ve got a magenta and yellow fusion dupatta in leheriya done from a tailor here since vibrant colours are trending... The rush in the market is too much. Thank God I planned this a week in advance to get it back in time,” says Ramya Sinha, a Greater Kailash resident.

