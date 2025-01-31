Menu Explore
Khula Aasman: Seema Kohli's solo show explores ancestral home through art

BySanchita Kalra
Jan 31, 2025 12:42 PM IST

Seema Kohli’s solo exhibition, recently took place in the Capital, offering a profound glimpse into her intimate journey of reconstructing memories

The preview night of Khula Aasman, Seema Kohli’s solo exhibition, recently took place in the Capital, offering a profound glimpse into her intimate journey of reconstructing memories of her ancestral home in Pind Dadan Khan, a town now part of Jhelum District in Pakistan.

Adwait and Seema Kohli
Adwait and Seema Kohli

Curated by Adwait, the exhibition captured the essence of these memories through Kohli’s evocative art.

Attendees included gallerists Bhavna Kakkar and Anubhav Nath, among others, adding to the night’s notable presence.

