Kirori Mal College gets a Punjabi current with Karan Randhawa at Renaissance'24

In a night of rustic revelry, Kirori Mal College (KMC) witnessed the return of the fest fervour on its campus for the first time since 2019, with Renaissance 2024. The two-day fest came to a peppy close with a performance by Punjabi singer Karan Randhawa. Pujabi singer Karan Randhawa performed at KMC's fest Renaissance 2024, which saw unrestricted entry for all students of the varsity,(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Having taken the stage an hour and a half later than he was scheduled to, the singer right away apologised in his trademark Punjabi: “Late ni ho gaya main thoda jeya? Maafi chaundi ohde vaste. Pehle apa romantic mahaul banayenge, then we’e going to chak de phatte!” He went on to sing originals such as Phulkaari, Haye Oye, Jhanjra and Sohniye, as well as covers of classics such as Meri Jugni, Laung Gawacha, Kajra Mohabbat Wala and Rashke Qamar.

Amid a lot of grooving and swaying, some even professed their love for the singer: “He is just too cute! The way he effortlessly stepped on the stage and performed as if it’s not a concert but just an intimate jamming session, just won my heart. You hardly see celebs saying sorry for being late, but he did it so sweetly.” said Nabam Anjel, a final-year student of BA (Hons) Hindi at Hansraj College.

“Main toh wait kar raha tha ki Karan Randhawa Goli gaye. And when he did, it was only then that I felt Renaissance poora hua hai,” said Vivansh Panwar, a second-year student of BA (Hons) English at KMC.

For some like Jatin Sharma, a second-year student of BCom (Hons) Ram Lal Anand College, getting entry to a DU fest without worrying about jugaad, was in itself like a breath of fresh air. “Until last year, we could visit different college fests in DU since we are all part of the varsity. But this year hasn’t been the same. Restricted entry in fests, even for DU students, is sad. So I was thrilled to see nothing of that sort happening at at least one fest in North Campus.”

