K-pop wave hits Delhi: Indian stars win 2 lakh prizes, trip to South Korea at contest finale

When K-pop calls, Delhi doesn't whisper it roars! At the grand finale of the All India K-pop Contest 2025, the city lit up with fan chants, powerhouse performances and K-fever at full tilt. In its 15th year, the contest proved the Hallyu wave is only growing stronger. K-pop fans took Delhi by storm at the recent grand finale, All India K-pop Contest 2025, held at an auditorium in south Delhi.(Photos: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Making history in the debut rap category was Itanagar's Riniya Taku, who delivered a blazing rendition of Zerobaseone's Backpacker. “I’ve been participating in this competition since 2017, and to finally win an award after all these years feels incredibly fulfilling. All thanks to the introduction of a new category... I recently completed my graduation, and this victory feels like the perfect closing chapter to my student journey,” said Taku.

Riniya Taku, winner in the Rap category, had been participating in this competition since 2017. (Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

In the vocal round, Hyderabad's Shylee Preetam brought tears and cheers with her emotive cover of Ailee's U&I, finally clinching a win after seven years of trying. “It feels surreal, almost like a miracle,” said Preetam, adding, “This was my seventh year stepping on that stage, and each time I carried hope in my heart. Winning this, felt like the universe is finally aligned in my favour. It’s more than just a trophy — it’s the reward for every moment of doubt I fought through, every note I perfected, and every time I told myself not to give up!”

Shylee Pritam, winner in the vocal category, says, "Winning this after 17 years felt like the universe is finally aligned in my favour... It's the reward for every time I told myself not to give up!"(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Delhi-based dance group 3plus4crew brought the house down with Seventeen's Super, becoming the only team to win the dance title twice. “We’re honestly still a bit dumbfounded... It hasn’t sunk in yet,” said Nidhin Deo, co-founder of the crew, after winning the prize. He added, “Our goal this year was to reclaim the title we first won back in 2016, when we had the chance to represent India in Korea. Winning again feels like a full-circle moment. Now, all our focus is on getting selected for Changwon (South Korea) and making India proud on the global K-pop stage.”

Delhi-based dance group 3plus4crew is the only one in the history of K-pop in India to have won this competition twice. (Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

The night peaked with a fiery India debut by K-pop boy band NOMAD, who wowed with hits like No Pressure and Carnival. “Indian fans? Best of the best!” they beamed.

Nicky, Tasang, Ginni, Sia and Garima (right to left) ardent K-pop fans excited for the finale.(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Winners walked away with ₹2 lakh in prize money and the chance to represent India at the K-pop World Festival in South Korea. But more than that, they carried the dreams of the fandom that refuses to slow down. As Hwang II Yong, director of the Korean Cultural Centre India, put it: “This contest has become a vibrant symbol of Indo-Korean friendship. We hope this bond keeps rising, just like the beats!”

Story by Isha Yadav

