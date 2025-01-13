Lohri 2025: Delhi dholwallahs up their game for festive, wedding season

There are barely any festive celebrations in Delhi-NCR that are not accompanied by the beats of the dhol. So when it comes to Lohri and dancing gidda-bhangra around the bonfire, dholwallahs often come up with the best of boliyan! And it’s to match up to the popular demand during festivities that several dholwallahs in Delhi-NCR are upping their game. Dholwallahs in Delhi-NCR are upping their game for Lohri and the wedding season ahead. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

“Ahead of Lohri, I am on the phone, almost all day long. That left me with no time to work on anything else. So I’ve now got a website to help me manage the bookings,” says Raj from Raj Dhol Wala in Dwarka.

Some dholwallahs are even asking callers to fill up a Google form to collate their demands for a festive performance. “Wedding season bhi almost aa hi gaya hai. Aise mein it gets very difficult to ensure no customer feels left out. So we are asking the callers to fill up a Google form first. This also gives me time to get back to the customers who match up to our quoted price,” adds Raj.

“For just Lohri, we get a minimum of 20 bookings every year,” shares Naresh Rana from Naresh Dhol Wala in Laxmi Nagar, adding, “This year, too, we are flooded with calls. Songs ki demand mein toh humesha Punjabi gaane hi aage rehte hain. And I’ve bought two new kurtas and pants because people expect us to dress well, too!” Adding to this, Govind Rana, from Delhi Dhol King based in Mahavir Enclave, says, “We’ve got three new sets of clothing stitched for the dholwallahs because abhi Lohri hai aur phir bas wedding season shuru.”

Inputs by Lavanya Bagri

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction