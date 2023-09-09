Luxury meets dining: 7,500 silverware sets to serve guests at Delhi's G20 hotels

Any political summit is incomplete without food, and when it's G20 then not just the menu but even the tableware is under the spotlight! This is precisely why cutlery with a silver finishing has been especially crafted for this event, and it represents a unique blend of traditional aesthetics and state-of-the-art designing with Indian motifs prominently placed on it.

Some 15,000 pieces of silverware will be used during the G20 Summit.(Photo: PTI)

Elevating the luxury dining experience in Delhi, for the G20 guests, with these gold and silver-plated cutlery is a Rajasthan-based firm. “Each piece of cutlery marks the richness of the cultural heritage of India,” says Rajeev Pabuwal, CEO, Iris Jaipur, adding, “The theme of this cutlery is Fusion Elegance as luxury meets the cultural designs of India like motifs of flowers, our national bird, peacock and the national animal, tiger. The tableware is made of steel, brass, or a combination of both, with a lovely silver finish. For some items, like plates that will hold glasses for serving welcome beverages, have gold plating on them.”

“We had also designed the cutlery for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s December wedding,” adds Pabuwal, explaining, “For G20, the tableware has been crafted by 200 artisans from our team, and a phenomenal 50,000 man hours have been put in crafting these pieces over five months. Sets of 7,500 silverware cutlery including spoons, plates, bowls, forks and glasses have been supplied to the hotels that are hosting the G20 delegates. In total, there are 15,000 pieces of silverware that are going to be used exclusively for the Summit.”

A high tea set that will be used during the Summit.

Serving to the city’s prominent hospitality giants including Shangri-La's Eros Hotel New Delhi, Claridges Hotel, ITC Maurya and Hotel Lalit, Pabuwal feels elated at having received this opportunity. “Each silverware reflects what India stands for, and especially the key logos of the Indian identity. I feel glad that we were able to curate this silverware that showcases our cultural heritage to the world.”

