The M3M Foundation has set a new standard for corporate philanthropy, creating an impact few can match. As the social arm of the M3M Group, a leading real estate conglomerate in India, the Foundation has emerged as a transformative force in fostering equitable development, sustainable progress, and community empowerment.

Established in 2019 and headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, the M3M Foundation operates with a mission to uplift marginalised communities through strategic interventions aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With a reach spanning 22 states, 3 union territories, 85 districts, and over 871 villages, the Foundation has impacted over 4.8 million lives. The M3M Foundation's impactful journey is shaped by the visionary leadership of Dr. Payal Kanodia, whose guidance has been instrumental in the brand's success.

The Essence of the M3M Foundation

The M3M Foundation was founded with a clear objective: to create a brighter, more inclusive India by addressing systemic challenges in education, health, livelihoods, and environmental conservation. As a nonprofit trust, it operates with a commitment to sustainable development, ensuring that its interventions empower communities to become self-reliant. The Foundation’s work is structured around four key pillars—Integrated Village Development, Education, Economic Empowerment, and Health—each designed to tackle specific societal needs with precision and scale.

What sets the M3M Foundation apart is its ability to combine grassroots action with strategic partnerships. By collaborating with governments, and numerous organizations and global institutions, the Foundation ensures that its programmes are both locally relevant and globally aligned. Its alignment with the SDGs underscores its focus on long-term, sustainable impact, addressing issues like poverty, gender inequality, and access to education. From supporting rural entrepreneurs to nurturing young athletes, the Foundation’s initiatives are tailored to create opportunities for those who need them most.

Transformative Initiatives Driving Change

The M3M Foundation’s programmes are a testament to its commitment to systemic change. Each initiative is carefully designed to address specific community needs, ensuring that the benefits are sustainable and far-reaching. Some of its flagship programmes include:

Saakshar—Empowering Through Education: The Saakshar initiative is a cornerstone of the Foundation’s efforts to make education accessible to marginalised children. By providing scholarships, resources, and mentorship, the programme supports over 20,000 students across India, particularly in underserved regions. For example, students like Priyanshi and Nikku from Gurugram’s GSSS schools have excelled in science festivals and secured Saakshar scholarships, enabling them to pursue their academic dreams. The Foundation’s partnerships with prestigious organizations like ISRO and NASA further enhance its impact, offering students opportunities to engage in global challenges like the NASA HERC 2024. Through Saakshar, the M3M Foundation is fostering a generation of innovators and leaders. Till date, this initiative has positively impacted over 6 lakh children, with a goal of reaching more than 10 lakh by the end of the year.

Kaushal Sambal—Building Livelihoods: Economic empowerment is at the heart of the Foundation’s mission, and the Kaushal Sambal initiative exemplifies this commitment. Focused on women in semi-urban areas, the programme provides training in vocational skills, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy, enabling participants to achieve self-reliance. By aligning with national campaigns like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ Kaushal Sambal empowers women to become agents of change in their communities. To further its impact, the Foundation supports rural startups and grassroot organizations through its annual 'Triveni' Awards and 'Manthan' initiatives, fostering a vibrant culture of social entrepreneurship and innovation.

Lakshya— Nurturing Sporting Talent: The Lakshya initiative reflects the Foundation’s commitment to holistic development by supporting over 100 athletes, including para-sportspeople, across 35 disciplines. Through mentorship, training, and resources, the programme has enabled athletes to win medals at international events, including the Paralympics. The Foundation’s recent collaboration with LegaXy to launch ‘Pickle Pros’ aims to promote pickleball in India, expanding its sports portfolio and inspiring young talent to pursue excellence.

‘Sarvoday’ and ‘Neev Se Shikhar Tak’—Community Transformation: The Sarvoday initiative focuses on integrated village development, addressing challenges like poverty, education, and infrastructure in rural areas. In Haryana’s Nuh district, particularly in the Tauru block, the Foundation has implemented sustainable interventions across 54 panchayats, empowering women, youth, and children. The ‘Neev Se Shikhar Tak’ programme, supported by the Chief Minister of Haryana, prepares underserved girls for mountaineering, embodying the spirit of resilience and empowerment. These initiatives highlight the Foundation’s ability to create tailored solutions that uplift entire communities.

A Reach That Transforms Lives

The M3M Foundation’s impact is staggering in its scale and depth. Its programmes are designed to create ripple effects, ensuring that communities are not just beneficiaries but active participants in their own development. By addressing immediate needs—such as education and healthcare—while fostering long-term empowerment through livelihoods and sports, the Foundation is building resilient, self-sustaining communities.

The Foundation’s ability to respond to humanitarian crises further underscores its commitment to social good. Whether providing relief during natural disasters or supporting communities in times of need, the M3M Foundation has established itself as a reliable partner in India’s development journey.

The Catalyst Behind the Brand

While the M3M Foundation is the driving force of this transformation, Dr. Payal Kanodia’s leadership has been pivotal in shaping its vision and impact. As Chairperson and Trustee, Dr Kanodia brings over 15 years of experience in social development, earning accolades like the Karmaveer Global Fellowship and the Mahatma Award. Recognised as a ‘Leader of Hope’ in 2024, she has demonstrated an ability to blend corporate excellence with social responsibility.

Dr Kanodia’s influence extends beyond the Foundation. As the former Chairperson of FICCI YFLO Delhi (2024-2025), she reached over a million beneficiaries, a historic milestone for the organization. Her global advocacy, including participation in forums like the Vatican Summit on Faith and Philanthropy, highlights her commitment to addressing issues like child protection and Child Welfare. Within the Foundation, her passion for sports and women’s empowerment has shaped initiatives like Lakshya and Kaushal Sambal, while her entrepreneurial vision has driven programmes like the Triveni Awards, which support rural startups.

Despite her significant contributions, Dr Kanodia’s role is to amplify the Foundation’s mission, not to overshadow it. Her leadership is characterised by a focus on collaboration and sustainability, ensuring that the M3M Foundation remains the central force in its transformative work.

A Vision for the Future

As India progresses toward its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, the M3M Foundation is poised to play a critical role in shaping a more inclusive and sustainable nation. Its commitment to the SDGs, combined with its focus on grassroot action, positions it as a leader in corporate philanthropy. By empowering communities through education, livelihoods, and sports, the Foundation is creating opportunities for millions to thrive.

The M3M Foundation’s legacy is one of hope, resilience, and impact. Through strategic partnerships, innovative programmes, and a commitment to systemic change, it is building a brighter future for India’s most vulnerable populations. While Dr Payal Kanodia’s leadership has been instrumental in this journey, it is the Foundation’s unwavering focus on equitable development that truly defines its identity. As it continues to expand its reach and deepen its impact, the M3M Foundation stands as a beacon of what is possible when purpose and action converge.