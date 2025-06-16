Momentum 2.0: Revolutionising Delhi’s urban commuting with door-to-door connectivity

In the bustling metropolis of Delhi, where time is of the essence and convenience is paramount, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced a groundbreaking feature in its Momentum 2.0 app: door-to-door connectivity. This innovative addition aims to streamline the daily commute by integrating the metro journey with first and last-mile options, offering a comprehensive solution for urban mobility. Revolutionising Delhi’s urban commuting with door-to-door connectivity with Momentum 2.0.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Understanding the door-to-door connectivity feature

The newly launched door-to-door connectivity feature within the Momentum 2.0 app allows users to plan their entire journey — from home to destination — seamlessly. Here’s how it works:

Enter your journey details: Input your origin and destination within the app.

Comprehensive route suggestions: The app provides a full route plan, combining metro travel with first and last-mile options such as bike taxis, auto-rickshaws, or walking routes.

Unified booking system: Users can book the metro ticket and the first/last-mile ride in a single transaction, all within the app.

One route, one plan, one payment: Enjoy a hassle-free experience with consolidated planning and payment.

This integration is made possible through partnerships with various ride-hailing services, ensuring a diverse range of transportation options to suit every commuter’s needs.

Ravi, an IT professional who commutes daily from Dwarka to Connaught Place, says, “With the new feature, I can now plan my entire journey, including the metro ride and the auto-rickshaw to my office, all within the app, saving time and effort.” Priya, a college student who travels from Rohini to South Campus, adds, “The app’s door-to-door connectivity allows me to seamlessly combine metro travel with a bike taxi for the last mile, ensuring a smooth and timely arrival. Thanks to the app, I don’t miss my lectures anymore.”

Benefits of the door-to-door connectivity feature

The introduction of this feature brings several advantages to urban commuters:

End-to-end convenience: Plan and execute your entire journey within a single app, eliminating the need for multiple platforms.

Time efficiency: Reduce waiting times and optimise travel routes with real-time suggestions and bookings.

Cost-effectiveness: Choose from a variety of transportation options to find the most economical solution for your commute.

Safety and reliability: Benefit from partnerships with trusted ride-hailing services, ensuring a secure travel experience.

Neha, who came from Chennai on a weekend trip to Delhi, says, “My group and I visited Delhi for the first time and explored the city using the app’s comprehensive route suggestions, combining metro rides with convenient first and last-mile options. This made our sightseeing experience more enjoyable and convenient.”

Focus on urban lifestyle

Delhi’s urban landscape is characterised by its dynamic pace and diverse population. The Momentum 2.0 app’s door-to-door connectivity feature aligns with the modern commuter’s lifestyle, offering flexibility, efficiency, and convenience. Whether you’re a working professional, a student, a tourist, or a daily traveller, this feature caters to your unique needs, making urban commuting a more manageable and pleasant experience. Embrace the future of commuting with Momentum 2.0—where your journey begins and ends with a single tap.

Partnered Content