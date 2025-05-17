Move over matcha: The warm, nutty hojicha is taking over

As India’s culinary horizons continue to expand, Japanese cuisine has become a particular favourite. While the madness over matcha caught on with a sudden quickness, another Japanese tea has quietly been making its mark in the country. Meet hojicha — a roasted green tea with a warm, nutty aroma and a sweet, mellow flavour. Unlike its vibrant, almost floral cousin, matcha, hojicha is reddish-brown hue and has low bitterness (Photo: Shutterstock)

Decoding the rise of hojicha

Unlike its vibrant, almost floral cousin, matcha, hojicha’s signature reddish-brown hue and low bitterness make it a soothing and highly approachable gateway into roasted teas. Rich in antioxidants and low in caffeine, it’s comfort in a cup that additionally aids digestion and relaxation.

What’s driving this shift?

Experts in the food and beverage industry tell us it has less to do with wellness, but rather a global matcha shortage. While hojicha hasn’t overtaken its green counterpart, this growing preference for something warmer could be the next big wave in tea culture.

Chef Suvir Saran says, “Hojicha is not just a trend—it’s the warm, roasted cousin of matcha. It’s smooth, comforting, and hits the Indian palate just right. Think roasted barley meets gentle coffee.”

At his soon-to-open Jaipur café, hojicha will star in a limited-time special. “We’re also launching a hojicha dessert at Newmar alongside our mango menu—it’s soft, bold, and unforgettable.”

Yu Sung Eo, one of the founders of bubble tea company Got Tea, shares that they introduced hojicha to their menu a few months ago. “When we launched matcha in 2020, it didn’t get a great response as it is an acquired taste, but as it became a craze, we started seeing an uptick in signs of acceptance from customers. The introduction of hojicha on our menu has had a similarly quiet response, but we’re hoping it will become as big,” he muses.

Changing the future of tea

Despite its more muted footprint, Umesh Kapoor, co-founder of Pour Over Coffee Roasters sees hojicha becoming a staple in premium beverage offerings. He also envisions a new movement: Indian tea brands roasting local green tea in Hojicha’s style, creating a fusion product that’s both familiar and exotic.

“Picture hojicha lattes, sparkling hojicha sodas and cold brews in cafés across urban India. It’s comforting, photogenic and ripe for Reels and even branding,” Umesh states.

Chef Dheeraj Mathur, cluster executive chef at Radisson Blu, Kaushambi adds that India’s growing appetite for international cuisine makes it fertile ground for roasted tea. “Restaurants and cafés could introduce it as a specialty tea to create a distinctive menu experience. Hojicha’s toasty flavour and low caffeine content make it ideal for consumption and digestive comfort,” he explains.

Tapping into fusion mania

The best part? “It pairs beautifully with Indian desserts like gulab jamun or jalebi, and there’s exciting potential for use in marinades, sauces, or even fusion creations like Hojicha kulfi,” he notes, before adding, “But awareness is key — consumers need to understand its benefits and unique flavour.”

How is hojicha prepared?

Hojicha is made by roasting green tea leaves at high temperatures, which gives it a reddish-brown colour and toasty aroma. To prepare, steep one teaspoon of hojicha in hot water (about 80°C) for 30–60 seconds. Available both in powdered and loose leaf forms, It can be enjoyed hot, iced or as a latte with milk.

If you’re looking to expand your tea repertoire, check out brands offering hojicha products in India, such as ILEM Japan, Karma Kettle, Brown Living, Dancing Leaf, Sancha Tea Boutique, Satori and Chiran Tea.

What’s the difference between hojicha and matcha?

Hojicha and matcha are both Japanese green teas but differ significantly in flavour, appearance, and use. While complementary, they have distinct places in the culinary and wellness worlds.

While hojicha is made by roasting green tea leaves at high temperatures, matcha is a powdered, shade-grown tea known for its vibrant green colour, grassy taste.

Matcha is bold, intense and high caffeine content — perfect for an energy boost. Hojicha, on the other hand, is a mellower experience that is more soothing and easier on the gut.