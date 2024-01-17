NCR’s trending Uber driver-cum-content creator scores hearts and marriage proposals

Who said cab rides have to be boring? Meet Noida-based Angkit Joshi, the viral cab driver whose fun interactions with passengers have won over social media — amassing over 171k followers in a matter of four months. Angkit Joshi used to work as a business develop in a Noida-based firm before he took up the role of an Uber can driver in September last year. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

But, when the 28-year-old left his job as a business developer to take up this profession, he never anticipated the traction his slice-of-life cab conversations would get. “I didn’t plan this when I left my job. I was just exhausted from the corporate life,” recalls Joshi, sharing how every day seemed the same due to the monotonous routine. “[With driving] My agenda was to ensure that people get to have fun while travelling. Going viral just happened by chance,” he tells us.

Blushing and gushing about the female attention he’s been receiving on the ’gram, Joshi reveals that his family is indeed “looking for a Pahari girl” for him! “Ab mujhe rishtey bhi aa rahe hain in DMs, stating, ‘Will you marry me?’ Ek toh London se bhi aaya tha. I keep thinking, aisa kya dikh gaya mujh mein?” he quips.

While this change of jobs was a conscious decision, Joshi does feel the pinch when cab drivers aren’t treated with respect. He says, “I used to be referred to as sir earlier, but ab main sabko sir ya ma’am bulata hun. Cops se lekar parking attendants and even other drivers are often rude to me. Sometimes, I even face trolling on Instagram. People comment saying, ‘Hai toh tu driver hi’. But, I’ve learnt to let it go.”

He shares how he was worried about his family's reaction before making the switch, saying, “I used to worry thinking that my father’s colleagues have their children in high corporate positions, so how would he introduce me as a cab driver to people? But, when I told my family about my decision to quit my job of a business developer, they were, in fact, very supportive. And now that my content is making headlines, my father is quite proud of me.”

Joshi took the leap of faith because he had a plan in place. Sharing the same, he says, “Some people message me saying woh mere jaise banna chahte hain. Par mujhe dekh kar yeh kaam mat karo. My income has drastically gone down since I left my job. I have savings from my previous stint and can rely on my family if the need be. My future plan is to set up a travel company. If others don’t have a solid plan or the time and resources, they won’t be able to make the cut.”

