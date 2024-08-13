Delhi University's Hindu College grabs rank 1 in latest NIRF ranking: Celebrity alumni who have walked the Hindu halls

Delhi University has scored not one but six top spots in the National Institutional Ranking Framework, released by the Ministry of Education on Monday, August 12. Hindu College stands proud at rank 1. It replaced DU's Miranda House, now at position 2, which had occupied the top-rank in last year's list. St. Stephen's College came in at rank 3, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College was ranked at 5, Kirori Mal College at 9 with Lady Shri Ram College for Women coming in at rank 10. Both Imtiaz Ali and Gautam Gambhir are Hindu College alumni(Photo: IMDb, X)

Hindu College ranked number 1 as per NIRF(Photo: Hindu College)

Coming back to Hindu College, the age-old institution has been seminal in shaping the present of multiple well-known faces, from different walks of life. Here's taking a look at some of them.

Imtiaz Ali

A 1993 graduate in BA (Hons) English, Imtiaz was actually a seminal figure in establishing the college's dramatics society Ibdita, which in a former revisit to the campus, he dubbed his "longest playing production". Imtiaz's trajectory post his memorable years in Hindu, needs no introduction. Jab We Met (2007) may be his most famous work, but Imtiaz has carved a true niche for himself in directorship courtesy of his flair for bringing complex, heart-touching narratives to life, some classic specimens being Rockstar (2011) and Tamasha (2015).

Imtiaz Ali photographed during a visit to Hindu College(Photo: X)

Gautam Gambhir

After completing his schooling from Delhi's Modern School, Gautam Gambhir made his way into the hallowed halls of Hindu College. Gautam's dedication to cricket is something he had upheld right from childhood, a passion which was further nurtured within the premises of Hindu. Not just a successful career in international cricket, Gautam has donned many hats as a former politician, a philanthropist. He is currently the head coach of the Indian cricket team across all formats.

Vishal Bhardwaj and Rekha Bhardwaj

One is a famed director and the other is thoroughly celebrated singer. Did you know that it was in the manicured premises of Hindu College that Vishal Bhardwaj and Rekha Bhardwaj struck up their everlasting romance? The Founder's Day Program of 1984 is what enabled them making each other's acquaintance and the rest is history. Earlier this year in February, the two made their way back to Hindu to partake in the celebrations of the institution completing a 125 years. The celebrations also saw Vishal credit the college for shaping him into the personality he is today.

Vishal Bhardwaj and Rekha Bhardwaj during their revisit to Hindu College

Tisca Chopra

Hindu College has had a heavy hand in helping actor Tisca Chopra come into her own when it comes to her craft. Tisca pursued her degree in English Literature from Hindu, years which saw her throw herself into all that amateur theatre had to offer, both from the perspective of being a performer as well as writer.

She wrote for multiple publications and acted in plays organised for college festivals. Soon after, she moved to Mumbai to pursue her passion of becoming an actor.