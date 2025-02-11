Menu Explore
‘Odyssey’ by Amitabh Sengupta launches at an exhibition celebrating six decades of his work

ByAkshita Prakash
Feb 11, 2025 02:48 PM IST

The exhibition in the Capital marked the launch of Amitabh Sengupta's 'Odyssey', a book celebrating his 60-year artistic journey

Art is not just brushes and paintings; it is a way artists reflect their emotions and journeys through different art pieces. Using his works as a reflection of his emotions and journey, artist Amitabh Sengupta has put together Odyssey, a book that spans six decades of his life’s work. It was launched at his recent exhibition in the Capital, which showcased 30 works.

Meera Ali, Amitabh Sengupta and Manoj Arora(Manoj Verma/HT)
Meera Ali, Amitabh Sengupta and Manoj Arora

“Two of my large paintings from the Mythscape series were the turning points in my life when I moved back to India and developed it further. I went around different heritage sites and this series is a sentimental point for me,” he shares.

The book was launched by designer Meera Ali, and prominent personalities like heritage photographer Manoj Arora and artist Neerja Peters were in attendance.

Follow Us On