PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry celebrates 120 years of its establishment

ByAkshita Prakash
Apr 17, 2025 02:26 PM IST

The PHD Chamber of Commerce marked its 120th anniversary, highlighting India's industrial achievements

From the struggles of freedom to a self-reliant nation, India’s various industries have stood out to tell a story that is known globally.

Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi and Om Birla, speaker at the Lok Sabha
On Wednesday evening, one such organisation that has tirelessly worked towards achieving development in the industrial sector celebrated 120 years of its establishment in the Capital.

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry marked this achievement by honouring the current leaders and those who came before them.

The event opened with the launch of a coffee table book, showcasing their journey and achievements, followed by an address from the Chief Guest, Om Birla, speaker at the Lok Sabha.

“Today, India is known for its growing development, especially in the industrial sector, globally. These 120 years of the organisation have contributed to India’s growth and development in various business, commerce and industrial sectors since pre-independence,” he shared.

Also present at the do was Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi, who shared her thoughts on developing the city further. “I wish for Delhi to have a significance of her own and be recognised globally for that. Dilli dillwalon ki hain aur Dilli vohi ban ke pehchani jaaye pure world mein, yehi mera goal hain,” she shared.

The event drew to a close by felicitating the past presidents of the organisation.

Among the attendees were industrialists Raghupati Singhania, Saket Dalmia and Sanjay Bhatia.

