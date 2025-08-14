Poetry, music and mountain calls: A night for Nature in the Capital

The beauty of the natural world has long served as a muse for artists — inspiring poetry, music, paintings and even fashion. But in an age where environmental decline is stark, especially in fragile mountain ecosystems, the call to protect it feels more urgent than ever. This was the central theme at an event in the Capital on Tuesday, which brought together conversations, films, poetry and music in celebration of the mountains and the need to safeguard them. Minu Bakshi(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

The evening marked the launch of Fariyaad: A Plea! — poet-singer Minu Bakshi’s latest collection of verses drawn from her deep connection to the outdoors. Her recital was interspersed with thought-provoking discussions, including a talk by Brigadier (retd) Ashok Abbey, veteran mountaineer, who spoke on the pressing challenges facing high-altitude landscapes.

This was followed by several talks about nature preservation. In one of the discussions, Brigadier Ashok Abbey, who is also a veteran mountaineer, threw light on the ongoing battle of saving mountains. “I strongly believe that the issue of climate change is not confined to the borders of nation-states. It is way beyond that. It is often said that for nature to be saved, mountains need to be saved first. The mountains need us and our protection,” he said.

A short animated film by filmmaker Shankar Borua further underscored the urgency of conservation efforts. The final fragment of the evening was brought to light by poet-singer Minu Bakshi, who recited several poems and sang songs inspired by the rhythms and moods of nature.

She talked about the various facets of nature and sang songs from yesteryear, demonstrating how beautiful it was. “My poems are a testimony to the theory of the rains and the anguish of the earth. They speak about the beauty that was, the devastation that we have brought, and the hope that still remains,” she said.